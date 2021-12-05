Encroachments on Keerehole, Bypass Road drain being cleared

The clearing of the encroachments on Keerehole and a drain on Bypass Road has commenced in Gonikoppa.

The clearing drive was carried out in the presence of tahsildar Yogananda, survey officer Banangada Aruna and others.

The police had strengthened security around the area to check any untoward incidents.

Several influential people had encroached upon Keerehole and the drain on Bypass Road, which in turn was affecting the free flow of rainwater.

As a result, those living on the banks of Keerehole were facing inconvenience due to flooding.

The encroachment of the drain was leading to flooding on Ponnampet-Gonikoppa Road every year.

Social activists Padikal Kusumavathi, Pulinjana Poovaiah and others had been demanding the clearing of encroachments for the last several years.

Even Virajpet taluk Akrama Sakrama Samiti president K B Girish, Kaveri Jalamoola Samrakshana Vedike convener T L Srinivas and others had supported the cause.

Finally, Ponnampet and Virajpet tahsildars Kavyarani and Yogananda had served notices to 28 people who had encroached upon the drain and the waterbody.

They were given six months time to clear the encroachments. When they failed, the taluk administration went ahead with the clearing drive.

Kusumavathi said, “The authorities should save the government land. There is a need to conserve Keerehole and the drain on Bypass Road.”

Pulinjana Poovaiah lauded the efforts of the taluk administration.