Eshapriya Theertha to ascend Sarvajna Peetha

Vishwapriya Theertha Swami, the senior pontiff of the Admar Paryaya, has declared that his junior, Eshapriya Theertha Swami, will handle the Udupi temple’s administration, including puja to Lord Krishna.

This brings to an end the speculations surrounding the Admar Paryaya and successor to the Sarvajna Peetha on January 18.

The senior pontiff told reporters at Admar Moola Mutt near Padubidri on Monday that, after much persuasion, the junior pontiff was convinced to conduct the Paryaya. “The prayers offered to Lord Krishna – ‘Avasara Sanakadi Puje’, ‘Maha Puje’ and ‘Ratri Chamara Seve’ – will be performed by Eshapriya Theertha Swami. The remaining pujas will be offered by me and other seers of the Ashta Mutts,” he added.

“I follow my senior Vibhudesha Theertha Swami, who had performed only two Paryayas (1956-58 and 1972-74). I too have completed two Paryayas (1988-90 and 2004-06). Thus, I decided to hand over the rights to ascend the Paryaya throne and to perform puja to my junior,” the pontiff explained.

He expressed confidence in his junior’s abilities. “I will back Eshapriya Theertha Swami in all his initiatives and offering advice when needed. I will not be an active participant in the initiation rituals but remain aloof from the ‘Pura Pravesha’, ‘Paryaya procession’ and ‘Durbar’,” he said and added, “I will engage in the management of the educational institutions of the Admar Mutt. During my visit, I will perform puja to Lord Krishna.”

Eshapriya Theertha Swami said the Paryaya Durbar will be held on January 18 evening.

“Celebrations will be environment-friendly. It is the desire of devotees to see Ashta Mutt seers being carried on palanquins during Paryaya procession. I will walk during ‘Pura Pravesha’ planned from Jodukatte to the Car Street in Udupi on January 8,” he added.