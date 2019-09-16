Experts likely to visit Pacchanady on Sept 19

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said that the state-level expert team is likely to visit the garbage slid site of Pacchanady and Mandara on September 19.

She told reporters that the committee will submit a technical report on what can be done at the site and on the rehabilitation process. Based on their report, the district administration and MCC will take corrective measures.

To a query on dredging at Thumbe vented dam, the DC said that it was stopped when the water-level increased in the dam recently. The dredging will resume shortly.

It may be recalled that the experts had submitted a report that silt had accumulated in Thumbe vented dam. In order to increase the water storage capacity, Mangaluru City Corporation and district administration had taken measures to remove the silt. The dredging work was entrusted to Althaf Trading Company and Nelco Company.