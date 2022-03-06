Exploring space of life through installation art

Installation artworks of senior and budding artists showcased prominently at the recently concluded Prasad Art Gallery’s ‘Param Prateeka’, emerged as a new and effective medium of expression of ideas for the artists from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

“A creative use of objects to convey a serious theme is in the core of installation art,” stresses Koti Prasad Alva, who had organised the four-day unique exhibition to mark the completion of 27 years of his Prasad Art Gallery in Kodialguthu.

“The art caters to the audience who can respond to the sensitivity of the art form. Every work of installation art does provoke a meaningful thought in the mind of every onlooker,” says Alva, who is also an artist, art patron and founder of Artists’ Combine, Mangaluru.

‘Powerful medium’

Alva stresses that installation art is a powerful three-dimensional medium to express intricate subjects such as human relations. Installation art is different in the way that it is direct in its delivery of a message.

Senior artist Lakshmi Narayana Tallur says installation art is considered a prominent art form in the global art scenario. Installation artwork is a powerful visual language and speaks through material and space, he said and added that in India, installation art is thriving.

“But, more new ideas should emerge. It is a positive sign that the younger artists in the region are working on it. Installation art should also be included in the school curriculum,” he adds.

Senior artist Nemiraj Shetty says installation art is about converting original ideas into real art.

“Selecting the context and approaching the strong purpose in a visually appealing way is the key factor. The work should be self-explanatory so that people are able to relate to it and connect with the art,” emphasises Shetty.

Artist Janardana Havanje says the creation and presentation of installation art needs courage.

Installation art can involve architecture and various other art forms such as music and dance too. The possibilities are infinite, he told DH.

“Artists of international fame such as Lakshmi Narayana Tallur, Sudarshan Shetty, Ganesh Urala and Manjunath Kamath who hailed from the region, have taken installation art to a new level. Artists Ganesh Somayaji, Dinesh Holla, Harish Kodialbail and Reshma Shetty have been doing a remarkable job in the field,” he adds.

Art enthusiast couple Ramachandra Alva and Arati Alva told DH that the message of many installation artworks highlighting the importance of agrarian life and the essence of living had left them enthralled.

The artworks, when examined closely, should convey a lot of meaning, the couple asserted.

Vivek A R, a third-year student of Mahalasa College of Visual Arts, said that through his artwork, he tried to establish the relation between humans, nature and music.

Art exhibits witnessed

Installation artwork by artist Dinesh Holla shows a briefcase placed under a burnt tree branch symbolising the overexploitation of natural resources in order to satisfy man’s greed.

Artist Harish Kodialbail’s work ‘Kambala buffaloes’ expressed concern about vanishing agriculture.

Another significant piece of work was ‘the attic’ by Reshma Shetty, featuring a wooden ladder from an ancient house in Tulunadu. The artwork highlights the importance of ancient knowledge.

Punik Shetty’s ‘Swarachita Baduku’ reflected the dilemma in humans on choosing materialistic and spiritual needs.