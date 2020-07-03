Faculty design cost-effective 'Autoflush'

The Department of Electronics and Communications Engineering, NMAM Institute of Technology, Nitte, has designed a unique cost-effective ‘Autoflush’.

This prototype, using IR sensors, was developed by Anil Kumar Bhat, Bommegowda K B, Dr Subramanya Bhat and Dr Shivaprakasha K S. Instead of manually flushing water in the toilet, a person can hold his hand in front of the sensor which generates a pulse to trigger a solenoid valve. This will enable automatic flushing of water for the desired time.

College principal Niranjan N Chiplunkar launched the product recently.