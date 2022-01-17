Foundation stone for rural health centre to be laid

Foundation stone for rural health centre to be laid

The foundation stone laying ceremony for rural health centre at Bavabeedu, Ira village, in Bantwal taluk will be held at 10 am on Tuesday.

Nitte (Deemed to be University) has 21 rural health centres spread across four districts and is serving more than 2 lakh rural patients annually.

The centre at Ira village will be the 22nd health centre in villages having facilities for outpatient, inpatient, laboratory services, delivery, emergency treatment and immunisation.

This centre is being built as per National Medical Council (NMC) guidelines with state of art facilities to provide preventive and curative health care for Ira and neighbouring villages through the Community department of K S Hegde Medical Academy.

The land for the centre was donated by Dr Satheesh Kumar Bhandary, vice-chancellor Nitte DU, in memory of his mother late Gopi S Bhandary, former Gram Panchayat president of Ira.

The foundation stone will be laid by the Chancellor of Nitte (Deemed to be University) N Vinaya Hegde, a press release stated.

