Four couples tie the knot at ‘Sapthapadi’ in Kollur

As many as four couples tied the knot during the government-sponsored ‘Sapthapadi’ (mass marriage) at Sri Mookambika Temple in Kollur on Wednesday.

The bridegrooms received Rs 5,000 each in cash and the brides received Rs 10,000 each, along with the Mangalasutra.

Kollur temple administration offered sarees to the brides, dhotis to the bridegrooms and a picture of the temple’s presiding deity.

Byndoor MLA Sukumar Shetty, addressing the newlyweds after inaugurating ‘Sapthapadi’, said the government had introduced the initiative to prevent the poor and underprivileged from being burdened with unnecessary expenses.

He said the couples were indeed blessed to have tied the knot before the goddess.

“It is a good initiative and youth should avoid lavish expenditure during the weddings,” he added.

Spiritual guru Sri Ravishankar Guruji was present and blessed the newlyweds.

The temple, which is administered by the Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, had sponsored the mass marriage as per the Sapthapadi scheme of the government.

Religious rituals were held under the guidance of Gajanana Joshi, serving as the priest of the temple.