Four test coronavirus positive in Dakshina Kannada

Four test coronavirus positive in Dakshina Kannada

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 04 2020, 23:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 00:39 ist

Four new coronavirus cases were detected in Dakshina Kannada (DK) on Thursday.

A 28-year-old woman who had arrived from Dubai on June 1 had tested positive to Covid-19 on Thursday. Three men even after undergoing quarantine had tested positive to Covid-19. The three men aged 34, 48 and 50 years had travelled from Maharastra and had reached Karkala on May 13. 

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

After being quarantined, the three men had undergone tests in Mangaluru on May 23. With their samples testing positive, all three men were shifted to the designated Covid Wenlock hospital. Three patients including a two-year-old child and a 61-year-old man recovered from the virus and were discharged from Wenlock hospital on Wednesday. The district now has 76 discharges so far. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Dakshina Kannada
Coronavirus
Karnataka

What's Brewing

1 out of 3 Indians watches online video: Google

1 out of 3 Indians watches online video: Google

Russia struggles to clean up Arctic river fuel spill

Russia struggles to clean up Arctic river fuel spill

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

India loses 750 tigers in the last eight years

India loses 750 tigers in the last eight years

 