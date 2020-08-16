4 fishermen missing as boat hits breakwater Karnataka

Four Udupi fishermen missing as boat hits breakwater in Karnataka

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 16 2020, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2020, 21:03 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: PTI

Four fishermen were reported missing after their boat hit the breakwater of Koderi fishing jetty in Udupi district on Sunday.

Coastal security police sources said there were 11 fishermen in the boat and the remaining people managed to reach the shore. The boat lost control in gusty winds and high waves.

The fishermen had gone to sea from Uppunda near Byndoor.

The coastal security police have launched a rescue and search operation with the help of locals.

Byndoor MLA BM Sukumar Shetty and former MLA Gopala Poojary visited the spot.

