Frame education policy for pandemic period: Khader

Mangaluru MLA U T Khader urged the state government to frame an education policy aimed at the pandemic period immediately.

A separate sand policy should also be framed for the coastal districts to ensure supply of sand at less price, he said.

Parents and students are worried about the lack of clarity on the reopening of the classes. The government has not prepared any plans for reducing the syllabus of class 10 and PU students, he added.

Interest-free loans should be sanctioned to unaided private schools. Managements of unaided private schools are not able to pay salaries to their teachers, he said.

The price of sand is skyrocketing in the district and has reached Rs 20,000 per load, he said and sought to know why the BJP government scrapped the separate sand policy framed by the Congress government.

A meeting of people’s representatives, officials from the mines and geology department, sand contractors and other agencies should be convened immediately to discuss the row over sand, he urged.