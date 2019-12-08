‘Govt has not taken over Ullal Dargah’

The state government has not taken over the Hazrat Syed Madani Dargah in Ullal, Dargah Administrator Haji Ibrahim Goonadka said.

“Only an administrator has been appointed for a period of six months,” he clarified.

Goonadka said, “The state government has appointed administrators to a few masjids on a temporary basis. Accordingly, an administrator was appointed to Ullal dargah. I have taken charge as an administrator on November 25. I have been entrusted with the work on setting up a new administrative body and monitor the day-to-day activities at the Dargah’’.

He said, ‘’The state government had superseded the previous administrative body of the dargah. I have been asked to conduct elections for the new administrative body of the dargah. The process of drafting voters list for the election has to be initiated.”

“Though the previous administrative body had approached the High Court seeking a stay on the appointment of an administrator, the court has upheld the government’s decision’’, he added.

Goonadka appealed to the public to not to pay heed to rumours on Ullal dargah. There are many complaints against the previous administrative body of the dargah. The committee had failed to pay Rs 1.70 crore cess to the government.

‘No salary for 2 years’

Teachers of 13 educational institutions, run by the Dargah, had not been paid salaries for the past two years, he added.

He accused the members of disbanded committee of preventing him from discharging his duty during his visit to Dargah on December 5.

They have sought a period of 60 days to hand over a few documents pertaining to the institution, he added.

“I have already submitted a detailed report to deputy commissioner in this regard,’’ Goonadka added.