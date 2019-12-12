Govt sanctions Rs 6 crore for Beary Bhavana

Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy Chairman Rahim Ucchil has said that the state government has ordered the release of Rs 3 crore for the construction of Beary Bhavana and the Academy will soon lay the foundation stone for the work.

The government has sanctioned Rs 6 crore for the Bhavana, he told mediapersons on Wednesday.

About 25 cents of land have been earmarked for the construction of the Bhavana at Neermarga on the outskirts of Mangaluru. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will lay foundation stone for the Bhavana construction work shortly, Ucchil added.

He said the Academy had submitted a proposal seeking Rs 8 crore for the Bhavana. The previous governments did not respond to a number of appeals by the Academy to sanction funds for its own building.

Earlier, Yediyurappa had facilitated establishing the Beary Sahitya Academy. Now he has sanctioned the funds for Beary Bhavana too.

The Beary Bhavan will have offices for the chairman, registrar and staff, a meeting hall, a full-fledged auditorium and a library, he said.

Funds have also been sanctioned for Konkani and the Tulu Sahitya Academies functioning from Dakshina Kannada. Ucchil said that he will seek the guidance of all the elders who have contributed to the growth of Beary language.

Beary in curriculum

Meanwhile, the academy has constituted a 12-member textbook committee to finalise Beary textbooks to facilitate teaching of Beary as the optional third language from Class 6 to PUC level. Beary language is likely to be introduced as the third language for class 6 from the academic year 2020-21.

Ucchil said a meeting in this regard was chaired by the director of the Directorate of State Education Research and Teaching and the resolutions have been sent to the education department for approval.

He said there are plans to hold World Beary Convention in 2020.

On vacant posts of members in the Academy, he said a proposal has already been sent to the state goverment to fill the vacant posts. The government is likely to announce the names of members shortly, he added.