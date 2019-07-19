Hajj pilgrims from M’luru get warm reception in Medina

The first batch of 150 Hajj pilgrims from Mangaluru were accorded a rousing reception by the volunteers of Karnataka Cultural Foundation (KCF) upon their arrival at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina on Thursday.

The pilgrims suffering from jet lag were offered water, dates and a kit with eatables. The KCF has been receiving pilgrims since many years.

The pilgrims were briefed about the stay and other details in order to ensure a successful Hajj.

As many as 748 pilgrims from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Hassan and Chikkamagalur districts will be arriving in Medina in four flights scheduled from Mangalore International Airport on July 18 and 19.