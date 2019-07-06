Heavy rain throws normal life out of gear

Normal life was thrown out of gear with heavy rain continuing to lash Mudigere taluk on Saturday.

The rain that started at 9 pm on Friday continued on Saturday as well.

Following the uprooting of electricity poles, the power supply was snapped in the taluk on Friday night.

Traffic on Mudigere-Kundooru was disrupted following a landslide at Thathkola. As there was no mobile network to complain, the villagers only cleared the fallen soil and trees to facilitate the movement of vehicles.

A huge tree was uprooted on Mudigere-Saragodu Road and it affected traffic at B Hosalli.

Paddy fields were inundated at Urubage, Devarunda, G Agrahara, Mugrahalli, Bankenahalli and other areas. All the paddy seedlings were washed away in the rain.

The water level in Rivers Hemavathi and Japavathi has increased drastically and is on the level with the paddy fields at Uggehalli.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham and ZP CEO Ashwathi visited Uggehalli and directed the officials to take precautionary measures to check flooding.

Holiday has been declared for labourers working in the coffee estates. The district administration had declared holiday for schools and colleges.

Owing to shoddy preparedness for the monsoon, rainwater inundated road in Kottigehara and affected the movement of vehicles.