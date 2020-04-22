‘Honour convoy’ for medical fraternity in Mangaluru

Mangaluru city police as a mark of respect for doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, ambulance drivers, lab technicians of Covid Hospital Mangaluru organised a ‘Honour Convoy’ at Wenlock Covid-19 block on Wednesday.

With the entire district top brass attending the event, police patrol vehicles with light flashing and sirens blaring circled the area as doctors, nurses and paramedical staff wearing mouth masks stood outside the block to receive the honour. It was a way to express solidarity with the medical fraternity who have been serving Covid-19 patients selflessly.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ramachandra Bayari appreciated the gesture and love shown towards the Wenlock Hospital fraternity and thanked police commissioner and his team for the unique ‘Honour Convoy.’

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The honour is for sanitation workers, nurses, doctors, ambulance drivers, lab technicians and for the administrative staff of the Wenlock Hospital, he said.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha said it was a token of appreciation for frontline corona warriors for their hard work.

“You are toiling to control the pandemic day and night and we are joining hands with you,’’ he said.

Moved by the gesture, IMA Mangalur branch President Dr Annayya Kulal said, “Doctors will organise a similar event for police who are also frontline warriors.”

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu Rupesh, Superintendent of Police Laxmi Prasad, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr Selvamani, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde Shanady also thanked the health care fraternity for their service during this pandemic.

Making this event special was its live streaming on city police commissioner’s official twitter handle @compolmlr. The message on organising honour convoy saw 69 retweets and 487 likes by evening. The live streaming saw 99 retweets and 306 likes.

Later, Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha tweeted, “It was an immensely satisfying feeling to organise a ‘Honour Convoy’ in tribute of all doctors, nurses paramedics, Asha workers, pourakarmikas. In the fight against Covid.. UNITED WE CAN, UNITED WE WILL.’’