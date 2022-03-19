I am not against Bhagavad Gita, says Siddaramaiah

Former chief minister and opposition leader Siddaramaiah said, “I do not have any objections against the teaching of Bhagavad Gita. I do not oppose Bhagavad Gita, Bible and Quran.”

“We want students to get quality education in order to meet the demands in this competitive world. Children are taught Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana and Mahabharatha at home as well. Moral education should be taught to children,” he told reporters after arriving at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Saturday.

“We believe in the Constitution and secularism. No one should act against the Constitution. The country believes in a pluralistic society and we believe in harmony and tolerance,” he said and added that Congress is not soft and hard Hindutva.

We too believe in the Hindu religion and give respect to all the religions in the country, he added.

On the bandh observed against the High Court’s verdict on hijab, he said, “Those who were dissatisfied with the verdict had observed bandh. We need to follow orders of the High Court and Supreme Court.”

To restrictions slapped on non-Hindus carrying out business during temple fairs, the former chief minister said we need to respect all the religions in the country.

On ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie, the former chief minister said that he will not watch it.

“I do not visit theatres to watch movies. I have not watched many movies. Similarly, I will not watch ‘The Kashmir Files’. There is a need to bring out the truth on how other communities along with Kashmiri Pandits were affected during the militant insurgency,” he said.

Donates Rs 1 lakh to Dinesh’s family

Siddaramaiah visited the house of Dinesh, a Dalit who was allegedly killed by a BJP leader in Dharmasthala and consoled the family members.

The former chief minister handed over Rs 1 lakh to the family of Dinesh, who was a Congress worker.

He urged the state government to announce ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Dinesh.

“The government should not show disparity while sanctioning ex-gratia payment to the kin of the deceased,” he said.