I-T raid on Rashmika’s house: Officials return with documents

The Income Tax department officials, who raided the residence and properties owned by the family of South Indian film star Rashmika Mandanna, completed their verification by Friday noon and returned with the documents.

Rashmika, who had arrived in her residence from Hyderabad on Thursday night at 9.30 pm, was interrogated by the officials regarding her investments, financial transactions, income earned from Telugu and Tamil movies, tax returns and others till 2.30 am (in the wee hours of

Friday). On Friday morning, Rashmika left for taking part in the pre-scheduled programmes.

The officials from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana stayed at a guest house in Virajpet.

The I-T officials had arrived with much preparations. The officials had attended a programme at the Serenity hall owned by Madan Mandanna, father of Rashmika, on January 15.

Suman Mandanna, mother of Rashmika, said, “Only I-T officials are aware why they conducted the raid. We have cooperated with the I-T sleuths by answering their queries. They have collected information from all.”