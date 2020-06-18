47 buses to ferry students from Kerala border to DK

II PUC exam: 47 buses to ferry students from Kerala border to Dakshina Kannada

  Jun 18 2020
  • updated: Jun 18 2020, 00:34 ist
A classroom is sanitised at St Aloysius PU College in Mangaluru, ahead of the PU exam. DH Photo/Govindraj Javali

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has made arrangements for the KSRTC and school buses to help students from Kerala studying in Dakshina Kannada to write II PUC English exam on June 18.

A total of 47 buses will ferry 1,043 students from the border areas of Kerala to the respective examination centres.

The students have been asked to be present at the designated place to board the bus at 7 am and they have to get their hall ticket and identity card, said DC Sindhu B Rupesh.

All students should mandatorily wear a mask and use sanitiser before entering the examination centres. The college principals where students from Kerala are studying have been asked to deploy staff to make arrangements to ensure that students reach the examination centres on time and get back home after the exam.

Twenty-two KSRTC buses and 11 school buses have been arranged from Talapady toll gate near Mariyashrama church, two each KSRTC buses from Punyakoti Nagara in Mudipu, Bayar and Anekal in Vittal border, one KSRTC bus from Pathur in Kurnadu border, three KSRTC buses from Saradka in Vittal border, school buses from Kayar Padav in Puttur border, Panjikallu and Karike in Sullia border and Alatti Baddadka have been arranged.

A total of 26,942 students will write the PUC exam in Dakshina Kannada. As many as 6,322 students from DK have chosen to write their exam in the centres near to their hometown, following the Covid-19 pandemic, said officials.

As many as 51 examination centres with 1,100 classrooms are readied to conduct the examinations. 

The students will undergo thermal screening at the entrance of the examination centres. If any student is suffering from fever, then they will be made to write the examinations in a separate room. Two rooms in each examination centre have been earmarked for the purpose.

Initially, the II PUC English exam was scheduled to be held on March 23. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was postponed by the department.

