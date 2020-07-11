Immunity-boosting drugs' demand rises in Dakshina Kannada amid Covid-19

Following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a spike in demand for immunity-boosting medicines of AYUSH in Dakshina Kannada district.

The Department of AYUSH is playing its role in boosting the health of frontline Covid-19 warriors through remedies available under different systems of medicine like Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Unani. Already, immunity-boosting medicines have been distributed to more than 50,000 frontline corona warriors across the district, including ASHA workers, police personnel, civic workers, mainstream departments and public, District AYUSH Officer Dr Mohammad Iqbal told DH.

The medicines are distributed at the district's Government Ayurveda and Homeopathy Integrated Hospital at Hat Hill in the city and in all the 10 dispensaries across the district.

“We get demand from at least 700 to 1,000 persons daily in Mangaluru alone. Across the district, the department is getting demand from 2,000 to 3,000 persons for immunity-boosting medicines,” he said.

Dr Iqbal said with the rising demand, the stock of medicines for immunity boost that was supplied by the government is getting exhausted.

“The stock might last for another week. We have already written to the authorities concerned to supply the medicines. The medicines are only helpful in improving the immunity level in the body. The public should maintain the utmost care by wearing a mask and maintaining social distance in public. Further, the practice of yoga, exercise, modification in lifestyle, food habits are also required in life. People should consume nutritious food including leafy vegetables, pulses, egg, fish instead of junk food,” added Dr Iqbal.

The AYUSH Department in association with Infosys is running a telemedicine system at Infosys’s Mudipu campus, Iqbal added. Further, the use of tulsi, kashaya made of turmeric and other herbal medicinal ingredients, has also increased in households across the district.