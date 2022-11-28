Inebriated man kills wife in Manglauru

A man murdered his wife in an inebriated condition at Tenka Ekkaru in Bajpe Police station limits on Sunday night.

According to Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, the deceased was identified as Saritha and the accused was identified as Duregesh. The couple had a scuffle over an issue on Sunday night and Duregesh allegedly hit his wife with a piece of wood. Scared by the incident, the minor son of the couple had run away to his grandmother’s house nearby.

On Monday morning, Duregesh had called his brother Madhu and informed him about the death of Saritha. A case has been registered at Bajpe police station.