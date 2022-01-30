'Integrated pedagogy needs to be followed'

The management of Bethany Educational Society organised a day-long teacher enhancement programme for the staff of St Theresa’s School, St Sebastian School and St Joseph’s School, at St Theresa’s School on Saturday.

Resource person Sr Rose Margaret said the whole process of education is an endeavour to find the truth about oneself, others, the world and the cosmos at large.

"We need to follow the integrated (holistic) pedagogy where we consider the wholesomeness of a person," she said.

She stressed that teachers need to have a passion for their profession, have a love for learning and be genuinely interested in discovering answers themselves.

She also highlighted the importance of lesson planning as it is a vital component of the teaching-learning process.

The seminar concluded with a group discussion and an enactment of a lesson plan.

Sr Rose Margaret asked the teachers to ponder upon what special quality in education would be followed by them after attending the seminar.

School Vice Principal Sr Caron was present.