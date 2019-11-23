Jamats should maintain registry of Muslim families

Jamats that have registered with the Wakf Board or are yet to register with the Board should maintain a registry, the Dakshina Kannada Wakf Board has informed.

The registry should include complete details of all the Muslim families, said a press release from the Board. The Muslim families too should ensure that their details are recorded in their Jamat’s registry.

The Jamat should also ensure that every Muslim family records its details in the registry, the press release stated.

The data would be of immense help to those involved in the economic survey, the release added.