Janata Jaladhare in Udupi

To create awareness of the irrigation projects, for the effective utilisation of river water in solving the water crisis, the JD(S) will organise the Janata Jaladhare project across the state, said JD(S) district unit president Yogish V Shetty.

The 15 Ganga Rathas will tour 184 Assembly constituencies in 31 districts to educate the people about irrigation projects, the achievements of Kumaraswamy as CM twice, the failures of the BJP government and plans of the JD(S) for the development of the state and welfare of the people from April 16, he said.

The yatre will collect water from all the major rivers. On April 16, water will be collected from the Sauparnika river in Kollur to flag off the yatre in the Udupi district.

He said water from the Sauparnika river will be collected in a Kalash and will be placed in the ratha. Later, water from the Varahi river will be collected near Saukoor Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple and from the Seetha river at Hebri. Even water from Swarna will also be collected.

The ratha will travel across the district from April 16 to 18. It will leave for Dakshina Kannada on April 19. A mega rally has been organised at Palace Ground in Bengaluru after rathas travel across the state.

Yogish Shetty said that water collected from all the rivers will be offered puja at the JD(S) office in Bengaluru till the Assembly elections in 2023.

Stating that people in the state are dejected by the national political parties, he said that the JDS will come to power in 2023.

The BJP government is mired in corruption, he added.