Jilla Sarvodaya Samiti treasurer shoots himself

Jilla Sarvodaya Samiti treasurer and social worker Kodi Chandrashekar (53) ended his life by shooting himself on Wednesday.

The reason for the extreme step is not known. A case has been registered in the town police station.

Jilla Sarvodaya Samiti founder president T P Ramesh, president Ambekallu Kushalappa, general secretary Muneer Ahmmed and Kodagu Elakki Marata Sahakara Sangha president Soodana Erappa have condoled his death.