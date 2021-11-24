Jilla Sarvodaya Samiti treasurer shoots himself

Jilla Sarvodaya Samiti treasurer shoots himself

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Nov 24 2021, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 22:14 ist
Kodi Chandrashekar

Jilla Sarvodaya Samiti treasurer and social worker Kodi Chandrashekar (53) ended his life by shooting himself on Wednesday. 

The reason for the extreme step is not known. A case has been registered in the town police station. 

Jilla Sarvodaya Samiti founder president T P Ramesh, president Ambekallu Kushalappa, general secretary Muneer Ahmmed and Kodagu Elakki Marata Sahakara Sangha president Soodana Erappa have condoled his death. 

Kodi Chandrashekar
shoots self
social worker
Jilla Sarvodaya Samiti
Kodagu

