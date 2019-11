The shows by artistes of Jumbo Circus will be held at SLN Maidan in Tavarekere in Kushalnagar till November

30.

Speaking to reporters, Circus Fans Association Mysuru branch president Nagesh said the Jumbo Circus has a history of 65 years.

There are three shows daily. Over 250 artistes from Africa, America and India will exhibit their skills. The shows will be held at 1 pm, 4 pm and 7 pm. For advance booking, contact: 93536 20520.