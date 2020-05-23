Justice K S Hegde Charitable Hospital gets Covid testing lab

Justice K S Hegde Charitable Hospital of Nitte (Deemed to be University) of Deralakatte, has started the Covid-19 RT-PCR testing facility which is NABL accredited and notified by the Indian Council for Medical Research. Experts have undergone special training at NIMHANS, Bengaluru, a mentor institute for Covid testing in the state.

Medical Superintendent of Justice K S Hegde Charitable Hospital said that Dr Amit Kelgi from the Department of Microbiology was appointed as the nodal officer of the testing facility. The viral transport medium will be provided to all recognised health centres free of cost to collect the throat swab samples. Tests will be done at an affordable cost as per government guidelines and test results will be submitted by expert staff on the same day.

The fever clinic at Justice K S Hegde Charitable Hospital can be contacted for sending samples. Interested persons can dial 09353904855 and for technical information nodal officer Dr Amit Kelgi–09449104181.