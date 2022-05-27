Kadeshwalya Gram Panchayat develops park

A park in Kadeshwalya Gram Panchayat premises has been developed on seven cents of land utilising funds to the tune of Rs 4 lakh under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme.

Kadeshwalya Gram Panchayat was selected under the Amritha Yojana by the government to mark 75 years of India’s independence. The park is located between the Gram Panchayat building and the library building.

Solar high mast lamps have been installed and benches will be placed in the park for visitors to relax in the evening.

“Visitors can collect their favourite book from 'Pustaka Goodu' kept outside the library and relax on the benches in the evening hours,” Gram Panchayat PDO Sunil Kumar told DH.

The CCTV cameras of the Gram Panchayat building will cover the park as well. A walking track and flower-bearing plants have been planted.

There are plans to plant fruit-bearing saplings. The park is open round the clock and people can visit at any time of the day.

The Gram Panchayat has installed solar rooftop panels with a capacity of 6Kw. The solar panels were installed with help of the GP’s resources and funds under the 14th Finance Commission.

Hence an uninterrupted power supply is ensured to the Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendra building, the GP’s old building and the library building. An additional 24 solar street lights were installed in areas without any street lights.

Seven solar high mass lamps too have been installed at important junctions in the Gram Panchayat limits, stated sources.