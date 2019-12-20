Kadri Yaksha Samman to Bhaskarananda Kumar

Kadri Yaksha Samman, instituted by Kadri Bala Yakshakoota, will be presented to senior Yakshagana artiste and physician Dr Bhaskarananda Kumar.

The award will be presented at the valedictory programme organised at Rajangana in Kadri on December 22.

Yakshakoota Convenor Yellur Ramachandra Bhat Kadri, in a press release, stated that well-known Bhagavatha Patla Satish Shetty, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Pradeep Kumar Kalkura and others will be present during the inaugural programme planned at 6 pm on December 21.

Prior to the inaugural programme, ‘Hasya Sinchana’ will be conducted by well-known comedy actor Dinesh Kodapadavu.