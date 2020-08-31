Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda prepares for next season

“There is no information on training under the guidance of officials from Sports Authority of India (SAI). I am preparing myself for the next Kambala season,” said Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda.

Srinivas Gowda had been compared to Usain Bolt in his speed after he had completed 145 metres in a record 13.61 seconds during the Kambala last year.

“The process of training has not been initiated. I am preparing myself for the Kambala,” he added.

After being recognised for his speed, it was decided to conduct training for young Kambala jockeys to run on track. The training in the synthetic track could not be taken up following Covid-19, said Kambala Samrakashane, Nirvahane mathu Tarabeti academy’s Gunapala Kadamba.

He said there were plans to impart training for young Kambala jockeys through Alva’s Foundation, after the end of the Kambala season. The plan could not be proceeded owing to Covid-19. There are plans to train three jockeys.