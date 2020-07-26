Kargil Vijay Diwas observed at war memorial

DK district Ex-servicemen's Association in association with Lions Club and Centre for Integrated Learning observed Kargil Vijay Diwas at the war memorial in Kadri Hills on Sunday.

DK district Ex-servicemen’s Association’s Nitteguthu Sharath Bhandary, Additional DC Roopa M J, former MLC Capt Ganesh Karnik and others paid floral tributes at the war memorial.

Owing to the Covid-19 scare, only a few dignitaries attended the programme, by adhering to the guidelines of the government.

Homage was be paid to the brave soldiers who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The Kargil war in 1999 saw 518 Indian military personnel killed and 1,211 injured. Four Param Vir Chakra were conferred on four soldiers, Maha Vir Chakra on nine soldiers and Vir Chakra on 55 soldiers.