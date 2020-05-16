Kerala Samajam decides not to collect one month's rent

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 16 2020, 21:27 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 21:58 ist
File photo

The executive committee of Kerala Samajam in Mangaluru has taken a decision not to collect one month's rent from their tenants in Kerala Samajam complex. The complex has 49 shops and the income from monthly rent is over Rs 4.5 lakh.

The shopkeepers were not able to do any business during the lockdown. Thus,  Kerala Samajam decided not to collect rent for a month. Kerala Samajam had offered help and food for nearly 75 needy of Samajam members, who had lost their livelihood during the lockdown. Each individual was also given Rs 2,000 on the directions of Samajam president T K Rajan.

Under the guidance of our secretary Maxin Sebastian a 'Norka Roots' a help desk is functioning, arranging government passes to those who are stranded during the lockdown. Further, the executive committee Members and youth wing of Kerala Samajam has helped students and others to travel to Talapady in school bus and other vehicles.

Patients and other needy people were given ambulances services too.The Samajam also offered food and other essential commodities to travellers who passed through Mangaluru from Rajasthan, Delhi and Mumbai to Kerala, sources added.

 

Kerala Samajam
Coronavirus lockdown
Karnataka

