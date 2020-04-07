Kodagu’s first Covid-19 patient cured of disease

A 32-year-old man who was the first to be infected with Covid-19 in Kodagu district has been cured of the disease.

He was treated in the isolation ward of District hospital from March 16.

The recent throat swab samples collected from him have tested negative for Covid-19.

The patient will be discharged soon, sources in Health department said.

Also, the samples of 50 persons, whom the infected person had come in contact with, were sent for testing and they had tested negative for Covid-19.

The person had arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru from Dubai on March 15.

He had travelled by a Rajahamsa bus and had reached Moornadu on March 16. After developing symptoms of Covid-19, he got himself admitted to the District hospital. Before getting admitted to the hospital, he had come into contact with around 50 people in his native place.

The district administration has decided to clear the prohibition imposed at his native place, Ketumotte village in Virajpet taluk.