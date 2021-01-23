KSPCB officials inspect Choranahole stream

In the wake of complaints by the local residents against the release of effluents from coffee pulping units into Choranahole stream, officials from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) visited the spot on Friday.

After conducting an inspection, the KSPCB officials sealed two units which have been directly releasing the untreated waste into the stream.

“There are coffee pulping units in coffee-growing areas of Takeri, Kiraganduru, Dudgallu and Aiguru. As the wastewater from these units has been released to Choranahole stream, the water has been contaminated. The same water is used by people and cattle for drinking and other purposes. The water from Choranahole joins Harangi backwaters, resulting in the death of aquatic creatures. The incident had been repeating every year. But, the officials concerned have not taken any suitable action,” the villagers had said.

On Friday, KSPCB officer Harindra visited the spot and directed Aiguru Gram Panchayat authorities to serve notices to the erring proprietors of the coffee pulping units.

Meanwhile, the KSPCB officials sealed the coffee pulping units belonging to D S Ponnappa and Suvin Krupal.

If untreated water from the pulping units is released into the water bodies, such units will be seized, the officials warned.

Aiguru Gram Panchayat former member K P Dinesh and panchayat staff were present during the visit by KSPCB officials.