'Lift ban on vehicle movement at Kerala-Kodagu border'

'Lift ban on vehicular movement at Kerala-Kodagu border'

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Nov 26 2021, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 22:07 ist
Town Panchayat member C K Prithvinath speaks at a press conference in Virajpet.

The restrictions on the movement of vehicles on the Kerala-Kodagu border should be lifted and permission should be given for the free movement of all types of vehicles, private and public, said Town Panchayat member C K Prithvinath.

Addressing reporters recently, he warned of staging protests if the ban on vehicular movement is not lifted.

The RT-PCR negative certificate is made mandatory for entering the district from Kerala. Instead, those who have availed both doses of vaccination should be allowed to enter the district. Bus transportation from Kerala to Kodagu should be restarted, he said.

Prithvinath further said that some buses from Kerala are travelling to Mysuru-Bengaluru via Kodagu. But, the local buses in the district are not allowed to operate within Kodagu.

Ayyappa devotees going to Kerala will commence their travel in a few days. If there are no buses, they will be in trouble, he said and warned that the Congress town unit will stage a protest at 11 am on November 27, if the restrictions are not withdrawn.

Gonikoppa Gram Panchayat member Sharat Kanth alleged that some staff at the check post are mounting pressure on the passengers to get the RT-PCR negative report from a particular hospital in Kerala.

Staff from some departments are following corrupt practices at the border, he added.

Virajpet Congress unit president G G Mohan, District Congress Committee Legal Cell president D C Dhruva and city unit secretary Shashidharan, Town Panchayat member Muhammed Rafi and Augustin Benny were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

C K Prithvinath
restrictions
Kerala-Kodagu border
vehicular movement

Related videos

What's Brewing

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults

Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults

Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth

Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth

'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama

'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama

Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona

Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona

Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts

Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

 