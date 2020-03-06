List of foreigners visiting Udupi compiled: DHO

District Health Officer Dr Sudheer Chandra said that health department had compiled a list of foreigners visiting Udupi.

‘’We will contact each individual and ensure that they are not infected with Coronavirus.’’

He was speaking to mediapersons at District Government Hospital in Ajjarkad on Thursday.

The DHO said the Isolation Unit set up with five beds to treat the new coronavirus infection includes two beds with Ventilator facility. He said that Isolation wards with three beds were set up in Kundapur and Karkala taluks to treat new coronavirus infection.

In order to prevent new coronavirus infection from taking an epidemic form, committees were formed at district and taluk-level, he added.

An awarness on symptoms and steps to prevent the new coronavirus infection is being created among the public. Awareness boards have been installed at places teeming with people like railway stations, bus stations, centres of pilgrimage and on beaches, Chandra added.

The DHO also warned of initiating legal against those attempting to trigger coronavirus scare on social media.

Chandra clarified that the district hospital had sufficient number of masks. He urged public to inform the department (104, 080-2228541, 22374658) if they came across the symptoms of Coronavirus infection in those returning from foreign countries.