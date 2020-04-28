Lockdown: Basic facilities will be provided to APMC yard, says Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel

The sale of vegetables and fruits began in APMC yard at Baikampady, after 30 years of its establishment.

All measures will be taken to provide basic facilities to the sellers, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said.

Presiding over a meeting, Kateel said the social distancing norm should be adhered to. All safety measures should be taken while carrying out the business.

The traders expressed their displeasure over lack of basic amenities at the APMC Yard. There has been an increase in snake menace at the yard. There are no facilities to store fruits. As the yard is located near the industrial areas, the toxic fumes will have an impact on the fruits and vegetables, they stressed.

APMC member Krishnaraja Hegde said the APMC was ready to prepare an action plan for providing godown and cold storage facilities at the yard.

MLA Dr Bharath Shetty said, “APMC Yard is the biggest yard in the district. It is connected to fourlane highway among others. Other basic facilities will be provided in a phased manner."

While MLA Vedavyas Kamath predicted that the APMC would turn into a business centre in the coming days.