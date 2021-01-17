Loyalists denied ministerial berth: Appachu Ranjan

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan said loyalists, who played a crucial role in building the party, were denied ministerial berth, while servile people have been awarded ministerial posts.

“There is truth in the statement of MLC A H Vishwanath. C P Yogeeshwar is responsible for the defeat of Vishwanath in the election. I was in charge of the bypolls in Hunsur constituency. I know what he has done in the last two days of the campaign. Such people have been inducted into the cabinet,” he said.

“I will meet the high command soon and inform about the injustice meted out to those who have remained loyal to the party. Kodagu requires additional funds to take up development works. The rain has caused extensive damage in the district. Instead of earmarking funds to Kodagu, what was the need to earmark Rs 200 crore to the constituency of Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed?” he asked.