LPG tankers should not ply at night, says DC

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 14 2022, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 22:42 ist

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V directed officials to take action against LPG tankers that operate during the night.

“Officials should keep an eye on the movement of LPG tankers in Dakshina Kannada district. The tankers should ply during the daytime only. The unsafe movement of LPG tankers on the national highways has been resulting in mishaps and other traffic issues. All LPG tankers should be allowed to ply only during the permitted hours,” he said during a crisis management committee meeting.

The oil companies should respond immediately if their LPG tankers meet with accidents. All the LPG transporting tankers should have two drivers. In the case of night transportation, companies should fit the tankers with GPS technology, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V
LPG tankers
Mangaluru
unsafe movement

