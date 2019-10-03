Madikeri Dasara: ‘Janapada Utsava’ enthralls people

The folklore festival -- ‘Janapada Utsava’ -- organised for the first time as part of Madikeri Dasara celebrations, had a lot to offer to folk enthusiasts.

The richness of the folklore, which unfolded at Kala Sambhrama Vedike in Gandhi Maidan here, featured a variety of art forms in the state.

The programmes also highlighted the need to preserve the folk heritage for the generations to come.

People, including the children and the elderly, from all walks of life witnessed ‘Janapada Utsava’, which made the programme a truly mass event.

‘Dollu Kunitha’ by Parthasarathi Troupe from Ramanagara, ‘Veeragase’ from Maddur and ‘Chende Vadya’ from Maldare were the highlights of the event.

These apart, Duff dance, ‘Arebhashe’ dance, folk songs, ‘Bolakkar’, ‘Patakunitha’, ‘Pooja Kunitha’, ‘Gondalli Haadu’, ‘Suggi Kunitha’ and ‘Ummattat’ highlighting different facets of Karnataka folklore were performed. An exhibition based on the theme of folklore was an added attraction.

A folk procession was taken out from General Thimmayya Circle to the venue of the programme. Various folk troupes also performed en route leaving the onlookers thrilled.

Scholar Krishna Upadhyaya, addressing the gathering, stressed the need to include folklore in school curriculum as they propagate good values.

“Folk literature contains the rich experiences of the people of bygone era. Cultural aspects such as spirit worship should not be ruled out stating that they encourage superstitious beliefs. The officials concerned should strive towards preserving the folk tradition,” he added.

Karnataka Janapada Parishat President T Timmegowda said that he would submit a memorandum to the government to include folklore in school curriculum. He promised to hold talks on the issue with the minister concerned.

Achievers from various fields were felicitated on the occasion.

Madikeri Dasara Committee Working President Robin Devaiah was present.