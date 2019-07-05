Madikeri-Mangaluru highway develops crack near Katakeri

National Highway 275 connecting Madikeri with Mangaluru has developed a crack owing to heavy rain at Katakeri on Thursday.

A small crack was found on the road near Katakeri village recently. On Thursday, the soil caved in, increasing the gap.

The road was severed during heavy rains last year and sandbags were placed as a temporary measure to check further caving in of the road.

Currently, light vehicles are plying on the road. The deputy commissioner had issued an order in June, imposing a ban on the movement of goods transport vehicles on the road till August 8.

However, public transportation, school and college buses, milk container vehicles, fuel tankers and LPG transportation vehicles are exempted from the ban.

But if the situation turns worse, there are possibilities of banning the movement of heavy vehicles altogether.

MLA Appachu Ranjan, MLA K G Bopaiah, Zilla Panchayat President B A Harish, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy and other officials visited the site on Friday morning.

Barricades have been placed near Katekeri junction and vehicular movement has been facilitated on one side of the road.

MLA Appachu Ranjan has directed the engineers concerned to ensure the safety of the road.

He also alleged that unscientific work is responsible for the caving in of the road.

If the highway caves in, people will face problems to reach Mangaluru. Mysuru-Kushalnagar-Somwarpet-Sakaleshpur route or Mysuru-Hunasur-Gonikoppa-Virajpet-Kerala-Sullia route or Bengaluru-Hassan-Shiradi route cannot be used to reach Mangaluru if a cave-in occurs.