Madikeri trader donates bags to flood victims

A trader in Madikeri has handed over more than 350 valuable bags to rain-affected people.

His act comes close on the heels of a Kerala merchant donating dress materials to the flood victims.

The humble act by E J Peter of Bag Palace on College Road in Madikeri is well-appreciated by many.

Madikeri Hitharakshana Vedike members had posted on collecting relief materials on Facebook and WhatsApp. More than 20 members of the Vedike had been visiting shops and business establishments. They have been collecting essential commodities like clothes, umbrella, rain coat and medicines and supplying it to the relief centres.

Responding it, Peter handed over all the bags in his shop. “It has given me the satisfaction of helping those in distress. The financially well-off should support the education of children who are in distress,” said Peter.

“When we visited Peter’s shop, he lauded our efforts and handed over school bags and hand bags,” said Vedike member Acchandira Pavan Pemmaiah.

Vedike president Ravi Gowda said, “Many have come forward to help those who are in distress. Many are unaware of how to reach materials to the relief centres. The Vedike is bridging the gap and is helping reach relief materials to the needy at the relief camps.”

Shop-keepers have helped by donating textbooks, notebooks, pens, bed, clothes, vessels, rice, jaggery, sarees, sweater, oil and other essential commodities, he said.

Pavan Pemmaiah said, “The collected commodities have been distributed among rain victims at Nelyahudikeri, Valnooru, Tyagathooru, Moornadu, Dubare, Theppadakandi, Balamuri, Siddapura, Kattimadu and other areas.”