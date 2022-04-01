MAHE to organise TEDxMAHE on April 3

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) will be organising the sixth edition of TEDxMAHE on April 3.

TEDxMAHE offers a platform to present the concept of TED - Ideas Worth spreading. The theme for this edition is 'Journey to Eureka', which captures a sequence of events leading to that glorious epiphany where all the sacrifices make sense.

The sixth edition will be inaugurated by MAHE Pro-Chancellor Dr H S Ballal at the Gangubai Hangal Auditorium in Manipal on Sunday.

This year the event will host eminent speakers from diverse walks of life.

Dr H Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals; Sneha Singhi Upadhaya, BBC Pastry Chef of the Year (2018); Vijay Raghav Varada, founder and CEO of Fracktal Works; Nikkiey Chawla, India’s first transgender model and actress; Srijan Deshpande- Hindustani classical vocalist and researcher; Sneha Biswas, founder and CEO of Early Steps Academy, are the six speakers for this edition who shall be standing on the Red Circle.

MAHE Vice Chancellor Lt Gen Dr M D Venkatesh said, "The university has always believed in empowering students and encouraging every endeavour of theirs, particularly like TEDxMAHE, as such events inspire the community.”

Director of International Affairs and Collaborations at MAHE and faculty mentor of TEDxMAHE Dr Raghu Radhakrishnan said, “We are looking forward to it and hoping to provide a platform for everyone where knowledge and expertise are exchanged.”