Make arrangement for blood donation: Health Minister

Health Minister Sriramulu directed the authorities to conduct blood donation camps to overcome the problem of shortage of blood. All blood banks should start functioning.

Chairing a meeting, he said a toll-free helpline has been started in Bengaluru for blood donation. A similar initiative should be taken up in the district. Only after conducting a health check of individuals, should blood be collected. The district administration should make arrangement for the transportation of individuals who wish to donate blood.

“Clinical trial of plasma therapy has commenced in the state. The cleanliness in the hospitals has improved after Covid-19 cases were reported,” he added.

MP Shobha Karandlaje said, “Any individual who arrives from outside the state and from red zone area, should remain quarantined. The district is in the green zone. As a precautionary measure, the security in border areas should be strengthened.”