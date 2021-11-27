Man arrested for theft at mobile phone showroom

Man arrested for theft

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Nov 27 2021, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 19:54 ist

The Kushalnagar police arrested a man on the charges of theft at a mobile phone showroom in Kushalnagar. 

The arrested is Rasheed Ulla Islam (20) from Assam. He had gained entry into the showroom by removing the roof tiles and had decamped with mobile phones and cash.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police were able to arrest the suspect.

The police have seized six mobile phones and Rs 68,000 cash from him. 

