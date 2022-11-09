Man booked for attempting to damage CCTV camera in Mangaluru

The Ullal police have booked a case against a man for attempting to damage a CCTV camera that was installed to check illegal sand extraction on the shores of Someshwara Beach near Someshwara MUDA layout. The case was registered following a complaint from the Ullal village accountant based on the CCTV footage.

The footage showed a man alighting from a car at around 2.25 am and allegedly attempting to damage the CCTV camera that was installed to check illegal sand extraction in the CRZ area.

The CCTV cameras were installed following the directions of the district administration. A security agency from Kundapur was entrusted with the work of maintaining the CCTV for one year.

A few months ago, the police had arrested four persons in connection with the damage to CCTV cameras on the shores of Someshwara Beach. All the arrested were released on bail.