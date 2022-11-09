Man booked for attempting to damage CCTV in Mangaluru

Man booked for attempting to damage CCTV camera in Mangaluru

The CCTV cameras were installed following the directions of the district administration

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 09 2022, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 14:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

The Ullal police have booked a case against a man for attempting to damage a CCTV camera that was installed to check illegal sand extraction on the shores of Someshwara Beach near Someshwara MUDA layout. The case was registered following a complaint from the Ullal village accountant based on the CCTV footage.

The footage showed a man alighting from a car at around 2.25 am and allegedly attempting to damage the CCTV camera that was installed to check illegal sand extraction in the CRZ area.

The CCTV cameras were installed following the directions of the district administration. A security agency from Kundapur was entrusted with the work of maintaining the CCTV for one year.

A few months ago, the police had arrested four persons in connection with the damage to CCTV cameras on the shores of Someshwara Beach. All the arrested were released on bail.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mangaluru
CCTV

What's Brewing

In Pics | Countries with the most nuclear reactors

In Pics | Countries with the most nuclear reactors

DH Radio | T20 World Cup: Can India crack...

DH Radio | T20 World Cup: Can India crack...

Can AI write better recipes than humans?

Can AI write better recipes than humans?

When a demotion led to a detonation

When a demotion led to a detonation

Kantara: Caught in cultural crossfire

Kantara: Caught in cultural crossfire

Kerala's football fervour impresses FIFA too

Kerala's football fervour impresses FIFA too

Banking dynasty scion Evelyn de Rothschild dies at 91

Banking dynasty scion Evelyn de Rothschild dies at 91

DH Toon | Economic weakness in a growing economy

DH Toon | Economic weakness in a growing economy

The pages of procrastination

The pages of procrastination

 