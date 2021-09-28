Man ends his life

S M Sachin, from Shivaralli village, ended his life by consuming pesticides.

Sachin was working in a private company in Bengaluru and returned to his native village, to take up farming.

On September 11, the car he was driving met with an accident and was totally mangled.

Saddened by the incident, on September 14, he consumed pesticides at home.

He was rushed to a hospital in Shanivarasanthe for first aid and was later shifted to Kempegowda Hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment.

After he recovered a bit, he was shifted back home. However, on Monday night, he turned severely ill and breathed his last.