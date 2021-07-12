Man murders grandmother for money

Man murders grandmother for money

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  Jul 12 2021, 17:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 17:44 ist

The police arrested a man for the murder of a lone senior citizen in Manajoor.

The arrested is K S Manjunath alias Manju, the grandson of the victim, Gauramma.

The body of the aged woman was found in a decomposed state at the house in Manajoor on July 3.

The man had murdered her for money and had decamped with gold ornaments from the house.

