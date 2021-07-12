Man murders grandmother for money

The police arrested a man for the murder of a lone senior citizen in Manajoor.
The arrested is K S Manjunath alias Manju, the grandson of the victim, Gauramma.
The body of the aged woman was found in a decomposed state at the house in Manajoor on July 3.
The man had murdered her for money and had decamped with gold ornaments from the house.
