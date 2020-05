Enraged over nonpayment of wages to him, a lorry driver took away the lorry and was finally caught by the police at Kottigehara.

Rangappa was driving the lorry from Kadur to Moodbidri when he was caught at Kottigehara. Rangappa was working with Prabhakar in Kadur. However, Prabhakar had failed to pay him wages for the last three months.

As Rangappa's family was staying at Moodbidri, he took the lorry without the knowledge of the owner.