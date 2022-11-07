Mangalore Marathon gets good response

The Mangalore Runners Club in association with Mangaluru City Corporation organised the first edition of Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2022 on Sunday.

Around 2,500 people participated enthusiastically in the half marathon (21.1 -km), 10-km, 5-km and 2-km ‘gammath run.’

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, a running enthusiast, and Geetha Kulkarni, ACP Traffic, flagged off the 21.1-km half marathon race, which commenced from Mangala Stadium and proceeded towards Kulur Ferry road - Kottara Chowki - Kulur bridge, Tannirbhavi beach road. From Tannirbhavi beach, the runners took a U-turn to head back to Mangala Stadium.

People across ages, starting from a five-year-old to an 82-year-old man, ran in the marathon to experience the special scenic route that was planned.

Each runner was awarded a medal after crossing the finish line.

Participants enjoyed a cultural spectacle featuring Tulunadu art forms such tiger dance, Yakshagana, and bhoota khola by Shree Mookambika Chende and Royal Creations, Mangaluru.

Mayor Jayananda Anchan, MLA Vedavyasa Kamath, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar were the chief guests for the valedictory. In fact, Akshy Sridhar has finished second among Dakshina Kannada runners in the half marathon.

The winner in the half marathon open category male was Sachin with a course record of 1:14:12. In the women’s category Deepa Nayak stood first with a timing of 1:44:55.

“Mangalore Marathon will be back again in November 2023 and will be much bigger and also include a full marathon” said Abhilash Dominic the Race Director of Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2022.

The Mangalore Marathon's mission was to create a long-term community-focused running event that encourages people of all levels to live a healthy life and improve their personal fitness by running. The aim was to place Mangaluru on the world marathon map by organizing the Mangalore Marathon year-on-year in a professional way. This would help to popularise Mangaluru around the world and attract tourists to the city. Along with promoting fitness, the event also served as a fundraiser for the Mangaluru-based Chetana Child Development Centre, which works to help children with disabilities.