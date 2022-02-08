Mangaluru Aiport gets 2 food vending machines

Mangaluru Aiport gets 2 food vending machines

Fully automated, the vending machines are convenient to use

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Feb 08 2022, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 15:29 ist
The machines are contactless, cashier-less. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Mangaluru International Airport has introduced two food vending machines at the domestic and international security hold areas of the airport. 

The machines are contactless, cashier-less, and provide guests with nutritious authentic food and beverage offerings. Fully automated, the vending machines are convenient to use and dispense the products quickly.

Passengers have the option of picking up the food or drink of their choice by making payments through cash/cashless, digital wallet payment modes with options such as UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, BHIM, Google Pay, and credit or debit cards. 

The vending machines are part of the dedicated efforts to elevate the travel experience of passengers and give them diverse options to meet their various snacking requirements. 

Mangaluru International Airport offers a diverse selection of culinary offerings in the pre-security hold area as well as in the two security hold areas, said a release. 

 

